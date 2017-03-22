Scottish drivers flock to join car-sharing clubs

The number of drivers joining Scottish car-sharing clubs leaped 28 per cent last year, developers Carplus announced today.

Membership increased from 8,500 to more than 11,000.

Nearly one in four Scottish car club vehicles - 23 per cent - are electric, the highest in the UK.

In addition, 44 per cent are hybrid, electric or hydrogen powered - compared to 0.5 per cent across the UK.

The Scottish fleet also includes just 6 per cent diesel vehicles, which have been highlighted for their harmful emissions.

The latest Carplus annual survey showed the clubs' increasing popularity came as the total Scottish fleet remained virtually unchanged at 332, showing vehicles were getting greater use.

Spokeswoman Beate Kubitz said: "The membership is up with another impressive increase, which is brilliant.

"Car numbers are holding steady, so that's a higher number of people per car, which increases the sustainability of the car clubs.

The figure for electric vehicles is an order of magnitude bigger than the rest of the UK car club fleet, and starkly different from the national fleet as a whole in which petrol hybrids, plug-in hybrids, battery electric and hydrogen fuel cells comprise just 0.5 per cent of cars."

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “I’m delighted to see people in Scotland are using innovative ways of travelling, changing the way they get about and making electric and hydrogen vehicles part of their travel options.

“This report demonstrates the growth and innovation in car clubs and shows that in Scotland we are moving towards a cleaner, sustainable future.”

Overall, there are more than 245,000 car club members across the UK and 4,000 vehicles.