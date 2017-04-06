Scottish councils rake in £40m a year from parking fee ‘profits’

Scotland’s three largest city councils made a combined profit of £37 million from parking last year, the RAC Foundation revealed today.

Edinburgh accounted for nearly half of the total, with its surplus rising by 12 per cent to £19.4 million in 2015-16, according to analysis by the motoring group.

Glasgow generated £12.6m - up 11 per cent - while Aberdeen recorded an 8 per cent increase to £4.9m.

Dundee saw one of the biggest rises, with a 34 per cent hike in profits to £1.6m

Total council parking profits were £40m, but half of Scotland’s 32 local authorities saw levels fall, or made a loss.

East Dunbartonshire lost the most - £500,000 - compared to £330,000 the previous year.

Aberdeenshire’s surplus tumbled the furthest, from £130,000 in 2014-15 to a £150,000 loss last year.

The figures, for parking revenue and penalty notices minus spending, were taken from councils’ annual returns to the Scottish Government.

The IAM RoadSmart motoring group said some councils were profiting from what most drivers saw as a basic service.

Scotland-based policy and research director Neil Greig said: “Until councils can demonstrate where the extra money is being spent, doubts will remain on fairness.

“Variable annual amounts of surplus and penalty charge income simply cannot be the best way to plan for long-term improvements in roads.

“With high streets struggling financially, a return to providing car parking as an attraction for visitors rather than an opportunity to profit from them is long overdue.”

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said: “Providing and managing the space for us to park our cars is not a cost-free activity for councils, but controlling those costs is clearly important.

“By keeping the bills down and seeing a rise in parking income there has been a significant increase in the annual surplus, or profit, councils are making from parking.”

Edinburgh City Council transport convener Lesley Hinds said: “Funds from parking income are reinvested in road maintenance and other transport infrastructure.

“Charges for permits and on-street parking are important for reducing pressure on limited kerbside space and keeping our roads clear and accessible.“

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: “Any surplus generated from parking is ploughed back into providing and maintaining transport-related projects.

“We try to deter motorists from using their cars in a bid to protect the environment and reduce air pollution.”