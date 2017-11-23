ScotRail to run latest-ever festive trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Have your say

ScotRail is to run its latest ever Edinburgh-Glasgow trains for festive revellers - leaving after 1am.

The special late-night services will operate every Friday from tomorrow until Christmas .

They will leave Glasgow Queen Street at 12:06am and 1:09am and Edinburgh at 12:01am and 1:10am until 22 December.

The trains will call at Haymarket, Linlithgow, Polmont, Falkirk High, Croy, Lenzie and Bishopbriggs in both directions.

The last trains on the main line between the cities normally leave at 11:30pm.

However, passengers will have to enter and leave Waverley Station via the south ramp on Waverley Bridge rather than the Market Street entrance or the Waverley Steps from Princes Street.

Only the Dundas Street (west) entrance to Queen Street Station will be open.

ScotRail is also adding extra carriages to its busiest services on some other Central Belt routes on Friday nights from tomorrow and at weekends until Christmas.

It said that would provide almost 100,000 extra seats.

ScotRail Alliance head of customer experience Graham Heald said: “The run-up to Christmas is one of our busiest times of the year, so we’re doing all we can to get everyone where they want to be by adding extra services and more carriages."