Scotrail services cancelled after person is struck by train

Rail services between Ayr and Maybole have been cancelled after a person was struck by a train.

Currently, trains are unable to run between Ayr and Maybole as a result of the ongoing incident.

Journeys from Kilmarnock and Stranraer are also affected, however buses have been requested. There is currently no estimate for when they will be available.

Delays are expected until mid morning with disruption on the line expected to last until at least 10:15am.

Customers are being urged to check their journey.