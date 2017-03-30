ScotRail's ten most overcrowded trains revealed

The 5:21pm Edinburgh to Glasgow Central via Shotts is ScotRail's most overcrowded train, Transport Scotland revealed today.

The two-carriage service carries 270 passengers but only has 185 seats - meaning it ran at 146 per cent seat capacity.

Crowding on the evening rush hour train is at its worst between Haymarket in Edinburgh and Livinsgston South.

Second worst was the 5:01pm Glasgow Central-East Kilbride service, which operated up to 135 per cent of seat capacity, between central and Pollokshaws West.

The most crowded morning rush hour train was in third place - the 8:07am Neilston-Glasgow Central, at 133 per cent of seat capacity between Muirend and Central.

The busiest east coast train was placed fifth - the 5:53pm Edinburgh-Glenrothes, at 120 per cent of seat capacity.

The figures were compiled from passenger counts over the last six months, assisting ScotRail to put available extra carriages where they were needed most.

Transport Scotland, which controls the ScotRail franchise, said it was publishing them to help passengers plan their journeys.

said an extra 180 carriages were due to added to the network over the next two years.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “We wholly appreciate busy trains can be uncomfortable and can assure passengers we are focused on delivering the value-for-money service they both want and deserve.

"We will achieve this in the near future, meanwhile this busiest trains information will help make informed journey planning choices simpler in the here and now.”

Transport Scotland said rail regulators had stated there was no conclusive evidence linking crowded trains with anything other than "low-level health and safety risks".