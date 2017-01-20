ScotRail chief Phil Verster set to quit

Phil Verster, the managing director of the ScotRail Alliance, is to step down, The Scotsman has learned.

He is leaving to lead a project to develop a new railway between Oxford and Cambridge.

Mr Verster was approached last year to become managing director of East West Rail, and is expected to take up the post later this year.

An announcement will be made shortly and a handover process will take place over the next few months.

The departure is bound to be seized on by opposition parties as linked to ScotRail’s poor performance last year, but the train operator has stressed this has improved over the last three months.

An informed source said Mr Verster had told his team: “East West Rail is the most exciting project in the UK today.

“It is about building a new railway between Oxford and Cambridge, and putting in place a new organisation that would do everything Network Rail does today - maintenance, operation and renewals - and train operations.

“Working closely with the UK Department for Transport, it will be the first ‘vertically integrated single railway in the UK, and a model for how it change in the future.”

Mr Verster is also said to have told his team that train punctuality in Scotland is “very strongly moving in the right direction” while performance south of the Border has deteriorated.

He joined as the first head of the ScotRail Alliance, which also includes track owner Network Rail, shortly after Abellio took over the ScotRail train operating franchise in 2015.

