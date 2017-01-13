Scotland weather: Winter’s icy grip will be loosened over weekend

Milder conditions will give Scotland a respite from winter this weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach 10C in some areas by tomorrow.

The last of this week’s series of severe weather warnings was due to end at noon today, after snow and strong winds caused power cuts, felled trees and blocked roads yesterday.

A Met Office spokesman said of the yellow – be aware – alert: “Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, especially where showers of sleet, snow and hail occur. 2-4cm of snow may affect low-lying areas, with 5-10cm over higher ground.

“This may lead to the risk of disruption, with difficult driving conditions. Expect longer journey times.”

Temperatures were forecast to dip as low as -6C in Carrbridge, near Aviemore, last night, but then rise through the weekend to 7C in Inverness, 8C in Edinburgh and 10C in Glasgow, Ayr and Oban by tomorrow.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Following this period of more wintry conditions, the weather will be turning milder, but rather cloudy and dull for the whole of the UK by Sunday, when we expect to see temperatures of 9 and 10C quite widely across the country.

“Although there is still a chance of some snow on Saturday in some areas, by Sunday any precipitation will fall as rain.

“Current indications are that by mid-next week, high pressure could build across the UK and Europe, bringing more settled and dry conditions. North-western parts of the UK are likely to remain cloudier and milder.”

Yesterday, more than 2,000 homes across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire lost power and nearly 30 schools in those areas and Angus were closed.

Traffic on the A9 was hampered for a second day, with the southbound carriageway closed south of the Drumochter summit. Snow shut the A93 between Braemar and Glenshee, and the A939 between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul.

Fallen trees blocked part of the A90 at Stracathro between Dundee and Aberdeen, and the A701 near Beattock.

A lorry landed on its side at Fordoun on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen. Flooding hit the A82 between Inverness and Drumnadrochit.

CalMac cancelled some sailings to and from Arran, and on the Skye to North Uist and Harris routes. NorthLink cancelled sailings between Caithness and Orkney.

Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy tweeted his thanks to a gritter driver who towed his car out of a snow bank in the south of Scotland.

He wrote: “Thanks 2 the kind gent who towed my car out of a snow bank today after I hit black ice. Thankfully no harm to me or car but be careful folks!”

Walkers and climbers were warned by Police Scotland not to put themselves in danger in the mountains, after a series of rescues.

Superintendent Colin Gough said: “We are increasingly challenged by searches for people who have left minimal or no information regarding their intentions.”