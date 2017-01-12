Scotland Weather: Snow and gales to continue till Saturday

Severe weather are warnings still in force after snow causes road chaos.

It follows heavy snow hampering drivers in parts of the country yesterday, with jack-knifed lorries closing major roads, including the A9 in two places.

A woman clears the path as cold weather sweeps across much of the UK. in Carrbridge, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Further yellow - be aware - severe weather warnings are in force until 2pm on Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip to -6C tonight in areas of the Highlands such as Altnaharra, -5C in Aviemore and Braemar, -3C in Glasgow and -1C in Edinburgh.

The Met Office said up to another 20cm of snow may fall over higher roads and ground above 200m, with severe blizzards and drifting snow.

Northern and north-east Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, are expected to be worst affected.

Winds are likely to gust to 60-70mph, and up to 80mph across the Northern Isles.

CalMac has already cancelled early sailings today to and from Arran, and on the Skye to North Uist and Harris routes. NorthLink has cancelled some of today’s sailings between Caithness and Orkney.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There is a risk of disruption to transport, including ferry crossings. The worst of the disruption is likely across north-east Scotland.

“In addition, large waves affecting coasts may lead to over-topping.”

Flood warnings issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency were in force last night for the Aberdeenshire coast between Portsoy and Macduff, and between Findhorn and Lossiemouth in Moray.

Further snow is expected across northern Scotland on Saturday, with 5-10cm over higher ground and 2-4cm lower down.

The Met Office spokeswoman said: “Disruption to transport networks seems likely, either due to snow or ice.

“Cold north or north-westerly winds will persist, maintaining the risk of wintry weather across more exposed north and eastern parts of the UK.”

Roads worst hit by snow yesterday included the A9, with crashed lorries forcing temporary closures near Dunblane and Newtonmore.

A crash also shut the A86 between Aviemore and Spean Bridge.

Police reported severe delays on the M74 in South Lanarkshire and near East Kilbride and Hamilton.

A lorry jack-knifed on the M74 at Lesmahagow, while there was also heavy snow on the M77. A spokesman said: “Higher ground has significant snow and closures.”

Police in Stirling said officers had dealt with 25 weather-related traffic collisions “in very wintry conditions”.

They included a crash on the A84 between Strathyre and Lochearnhead in “very heavy snow”.

The snow gates were closed on the A939 Cock Bridge-Tomintoul road, which provides access to The Lecht snow sports centre.

At least seven schools were closed in the Highlands.

There were reports of “thundersnow” - thunder during a snowstorm - including in East Kilbride and Hamilton.

All inter-island flights in Shetland were cancelled for a second day.

At Heathrow Airport, 80 flights were cancelled, while four flights were cancelled at Gatwick.