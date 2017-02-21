Scotland's weather: Snow and gale warning for Thursday

A severe weather warning for snow to fall over much of Scotland on Thursday was issued today by the Met Office.

The agency warned of transport disruption and power cuts were likely because of winds of up to 60mph, and possible flooding from heavy rain.

Up to 5cm of snow is expected to fall at low levels north of the Central Belt, with up to 20cm on hills.

The yellow - "be aware" - warning will be in force from 2am to 6pm on Thursday for most of mainland Scotland apart from northern Aberdeenshire and the northern Highlands.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "Snow is expected over high ground of northern England and Scotland on Thursday and may fall to low levels for a time in Scotland.

"Snow accumulations of 5 to 10cm are expected on some hills with 2 to 5cm possible to lower levels to the north of the Central Lowlands.

"The largest accumulations of 10 to 20cm are likely on highest parts of the north Pennines and Southern Uplands.

"In addition, strong winds are expected to develop with gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

"This will result in drifting of the snow and blizzard conditions over high ground.

"Associated heavy rain at lower levels will be an additional hazard.

"The combination of snow, strong winds and heavy rain is likely to lead to disruption to transport networks and perhaps power supplies."

The Met Office chief forecaster added: "A developing area of low pressure is expected to move across the UK on Thursday.

"The exact timings and track of this system remain uncertain, but it looks likely that this will push across cold air in place over the northern half of the UK, allowing for precipitation to fall as snow over high ground at least.

"There is then the potential for snow to come down to lower levels at times in heavier precipitation, perhaps more so as the system clears to the east.

"In addition, heavy rain may lead to some localised flooding at lower levels."