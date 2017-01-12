Scotland’s weather: New warning issued for more snow and ice

A further snow and ice warning was issued today after snow and strong winds caused power cuts, felled trees and blocked roads.

The latest severe weather alert warned of potential further travel disruption until noon tomorrow from up to another 10cm of snow and widespread ice.

The wintry blast led to more than 2,000 homes across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire losing power overnight.

Nearly 30 schools were closed in the Highland, Moray, Aberdeenshire and Angus council areas today.

Traffic on the A9 was hampered for a second day, with the southbound carriageway closed south of the Drumochter summit.

Snow shut the A93 between Braemar and Glenshee, and the A939 between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul.

Fallen trees blocked part of the A90 at Stracathro between Dundee and Aberdeen, and the A701 near Beattock.

A lorry landed on its side at Fordoun on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

Flooding hit the A82 between Inverness and Drumnadrochit.

The latest Met Office warning, covering all of Scotland part from the south east, will be in force from 4pm today until 2pm tomorrow.

A spokesman for the agency said: “Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces, especially where showers of sleet, snow and hail occur.

“2-4cm of snow may affect low-lying areas, with 5-10cm over higher ground.

“This may lead to the risk of disruption, with difficult driving conditions. Expect longer journey times.

Temperatures are expected to dip to -6C tonight in areas of the Highlands such as Altnaharra, -5C in Aviemore and Braemar, -3C in Glasgow and -1C in Edinburgh.

A separate warning for strong winds across northern and north-east Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, lasts until 6pm today.

Gusts of 60-70mph are forecast, and up to 80mph across the Northern Isles.

CalMac cancelled some sailings today to and from Arran, and on the Skye to North Uist and Harris routes.

NorthLink cancelled some sailings between Caithness and Orkney.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “There is a risk of disruption to transport, including ferry crossings.

“The worst of the disruption is likely across north-east Scotland.

“In addition, large waves affecting coasts may lead to over-topping.”

A flood warning issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency was in force for the Moray coast between Findhorn and Lossiemouth.

Among the drivers caught out by the conditions yesterday was Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who tweeted his thanks to a gritter driver who helped tow his car out of a snow bank in the south of Scotland.

He wrote: “Thanks 2 the kind gent who towed my car out of a snow bank today after I hit black ice. Thankfully no harm to me or car but be careful folks!”