Scotland's weather: New ice and snow warning issued for tonight

Motorists face further difficult driving conditions across much of Scotland tonight from a new severe warning for ice and snow.

A yellow - "be aware" - alert was issued by the Met Office for 8pm until 9am tomorrow.

It covers the whole country apart from southern Scotland and parts of Aberdeenshire and Tayside.

The warning follows snow causing major problems during this morning's rush hour: http://www.scotsman.com/news/transport/scotland-weather-snow-disrupts-major-transport-routes-1-4398462

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "Wintry showers will become confined to the Northern Isles and northern Scotland overnight, with icy patches forming.

"There is a chance of difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.

"A further 1-2cm of snow is likely locally, mainly across higher ground of the north, with locally 5cm over higher parts of Sutherland and Wester Ross.

"Following wintry showers, temperatures are expected to fall below freezing widely overnight, with ice forming on untreated surfaces."