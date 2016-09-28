Scotland's weather: Gales of 75mph set to batter the country

Severe gales forecast to batter Scotland on Thursday are expected to reach 75mph.

The worst of the weather is due to hit during the busy 6-9am commuting period, with winds up to 45mph across the Central Belt.

Heavy coastal surges and strong winds batter the coast at Troon in a previous storm. Picture: Robert Perry

Operators of the Forth Road Bridge warned drivers to expect disruption, with restrictions likely on wind-susceptible vehicles.

CalMac has already cancelled several west-coast sailings, adding further disruption to ferry passengers following cancellations caused by the MV Hebrides being damaged by crashing into Lochmaddy harbour on Sunday.

A Forth Road Bridge spokesman said: “Drivers of high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers, caravans or roof boxes are advised to check the conditions before travel.

“The bridge is expected to be closed to cyclists and pedestrians.”

A Met Office yellow - “be aware” - severe weather warning will be in force from 1am to 1pm across the whole of Scotland, apart from the far south west, and north-east England.

The agency said there would be gusts up to 60mph in many areas, and up to 75mph across the Hebrides, Sutherland, Caithness and Orkney.

However, the warning is not expected to be increased to amber, which would trigger the naming of Britain's first storm of the autumn - Storm Angus.

A spokeswoman said: “Potential impacts could include minor travel disruption with some bridge restrictions, and possible damage to trees and structures.

“Additionally, large waves will build off northern and western coasts with the risk of some wave overtopping.”

She said a “vigorous” area of low pressure would pass to the north of Scotland tomorrow morning, “bringing a brief spell of very strong winds before they ease down from the north west by the early afternoon.

“Gusts of around 75 mph are possible, but any one location is only expected to experience the strongest winds for an hour or so.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said: “The warning covers the peak travel period in the morning.

“All of the latest information on the trunk roads will be available on the Traffic Scotland website and Twitter feed, and we would urge people to check travel operators’ websites for updates.”