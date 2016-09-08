Scotland's weather: Flood warning for east coast

A flood warning for eastern Scotland with up to 30mm rain forecast was issued by the Met Office today.

The yellow - "be aware" - severe weather alert covers an area between Fife and Aberdeenshire and inland as far as Pitlochry until 5pm today.

A Met Office spokeswoman said: "A band of heavy rain will cross from the west today between mid-morning and late afternoon, before clearing to more scattered showers again by evening.

"Please be aware of the risk of some difficult travelling conditions and the possibility of some low-level disruption due to surface water flooding.

"An active cold front will cross from the west today.

"Some heavy and possibly thundery outbreaks are likely, with the chance of 10mm in an hour in places, and perhaps locally 20-30mm within a six-hour period.

"However the showery nature of the rain means that some areas will miss the heaviest rain."