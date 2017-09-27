Ryanair to suspend Scotland to London flights

Have your say

Ryanair is to suspend five Scottish routes this winter including Edinburgh and Glasgow to Stansted as its pilot holiday crisis deepens.

The airline also announced today it will halt flights between November and March from Edinburgh to Szczecin in Poland and Hamburg, and Glasgow to Las Palma in the Canaries.

They are among cancellations which will affect 400,000 passengers as Ryanair grounds 25 aircraft in an attempt to solve the pilot shortage.

It has already cancelled some 30 flights from the Scottish airports last week.