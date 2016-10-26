Ryanair launch £2 flash sale for flights from Scotland

Budget carrier Ryanair are hosting a £2 seat sale which ends at midnight tonight.

The sale - which includes flights from Edinburgh and Glasgow - sees 100,00 seats go on sale for close to 170 routes.

The cheap fares, however, are only open to passengers that can travel on either a Tuesday or a Wednesday in November and buy through the Ryanair website.

Holidaymakers can fly from Glasgow Airport to Berlin, Derry, London, Brussels and Dublin.

Other UK airports involved in the deal are Edinburgh, Aberdeen, London Stansted, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cardiff, Derry and East Midlands.

