Ryanair announces new Edinburgh routes if air tax is cut

Ryanair announced today it would launch 13 new routes from Edinburgh this winter - so long as ministers cut air passenger duty (APD) as planned.

The routes are to Baden, Budapest, Carcassonne, Eindhoven, Hamburg, Katowice, Nantes, Prague, Szczecin, Toulouse, Venice, Valencia and Wroclaw.

All but Budapest, Hamburg, Prague and Venice are new for the airport.

Ryanair has previously flown between Edinburgh and Katowice, Szczecin and Wroclaw, and Jet2 used to fly to Toulouse.

Airline chief executive Michael O'Leary said some or all would be withdrawn if the Scottish Government did not halve the tax next year, as it intends.

However, the minority administration would have to win opposition support - most likely from the Conservatives - to get the plan through.

Air passenger duty is charged at £13 per short-haul flight from UK airports.

Ministers plan to abolish it when they can afford to.

A "15 New Routes" banner held up by Mr O'Leary at the announcement in Edinburgh also included extra flights to Copenhagen and Fuerteventura.

Mr O'Leary's move could prompt rivals to follow suit.

He said: "This is a demonstration to the Scottish Government of the benefits if they go ahead with the promised cuts in APD."

EasyJet, Scotland's largest airline, has previously said it would significantly increase flights if APD was cut.

Mr O'Leary, making at least his fifth visit to Edinburgh in two years, said he was "taking the bull by the horns" in announcing new routes ahead of the tax cut.

He was meeting First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon to underline the significance of the airline's move.

However, he warned: "If the Scottish Government does not go ahead, some of these routes will be withdrawn" - and won't continue into winter 2018.

"I think it will help them to get it through Parliament."

Ryanair has already announced five new routes for Edinburgh this summer, bringing its total to a record 38.

The planned winter schedule, which is traditionally smaller, will now equal that.

It is expected to increase the airline's annual passenger total at Scotland's busiest airport to 2.8 million, putting it second behind EasyJet.

Ryanair will have 17 routes from Glasgow, nine from Prestwick and two from Aberdeen this winter.

Edinburgh airport chairman Sir John Elvidge said: "The prospect of a reduction in APD has tipped the balance in favour of investment in Scotland."

Janice Hogarth, secretary of the Scottish Passenger Agents Association, which represents travel agents, said it "absolutely endorsed" Mr O'Leary's views on APD.

She said: "This is a massive opportunity if the Scottish Government fulfills what they say they will, both for outbound and inbound passengers."