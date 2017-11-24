Road markings painted over horse poo in East Lothian

DOPEY workmen painted white road markings – on top of a large pile of horse poo.

The workmen were repainting two kilometers of white lines on the edges of the busy A198 outside Longniddry, East Lothian.

But cyclists out on a weekend run noticed that instead of cleaning the surface beforehand, they had simply painted over the compacted manure.

The affected section of white line is certain to disappear as soon as the elements eventually wash away the mess.

East Lothian Council have blamed the mistake on a specialist contractor.

They explained they had been using a vehicle to apply the paint which resulted in the blunder.

However, they have said the job will be redone to ensure the problem isn’t made worse.

One of the cyclists, who wished not to be identified, revealed just what they found.

They said: “There were a number of piles where horses had clearly been out walking and the workmen had just painted over them.

“It looked a mess, not to mention ridiculous.”

Another East Lothian Council taxpayer, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “Trust them to come up with sh**e lines instead of white lines.”

She added: “East Lothian council are so lazy they take months to do anything.

“I phoned them once after I got carpet uplifted and they actually told me you’re better off phoning someone else to do it because it will take us that long.”

A spokesman for the council said: “The work had been carried out by the specialist contractors, who would be returning to fix the markings.

“The application is controlled from the cab of the lorry, making the process inherently safer and quicker.

“However, the downside is it can make spotting small obstructions of this nature difficult.

“However, the contractor, as part of their own quality control checks, has noticed this and a few other minor issues and will be returning to re-do some of the markings at no cost to the council.”

In August this year, road markings had to be repainted in Dundee after workers hilariously failed to paint them in a straight line.

Bemused locals mocked the “wonky” paint job on Perth Road on social media, and the council were forced to quickly repaint the road and take “remedial action”.

And in March this year, Swansea council workers came under fire after they misspelled disabled on a parking bay.

A group of teachers spotted that the workers had written “disablel” on the bay.