Revealed: Final part of Martin Freeman Scottish advert series

The final part of a Love Actually-style series of Vodafone adverts shot in Scotland and starring Martin Freeman will be screened on TV tonight.

It reveals what happens when he finally sees again the woman he met on a station platform but then repeatedly put off calling.

The five-part series of Christmas ads was shot in Scotland, with the first at Wemyss Bay Station in Inverclyde and the last further down the Clyde coast at Culzean Castle in South Ayrshire.

The first showed Freeman striking up a conversation with the woman on a bench at the station while she was watching the Christmas classic It's a Wonderful Life on her phone.

It ended with her giving him her mobile number as his train leaves.

The next three ads - shot in a house south of Glasgow and shown only online - show Freeman putting off calling her back.

His family then tease him that she's above his league when they discover she is from a rich family and lives in a castle.

The final ad - to be screened for the first time on STV tonight - shows Freeman turning up to pay her a visit, finding her at a family party on a beach below Culzean Castle.

It will be shown during Emmerdale at 7:15pm.

However, a sixth instalment in the series will go online on Monday, hinting that the story has not yet ended.

A Vodafone spokesperson said: We were delighted to be able to film this heart-warming story in such a beautiful location as Wemyss Bay train station, which really brought the advert to life.

"Scotland was chosen as a location for filming as we wanted to bring to life the strength of Vodafone’s network across the UK.

"Everyone is really enjoying the heart-warming love story and Martin’s comedic style.

"It’s not the end of our Martin Freeman adverts - he’ll be back in the New Year."

ScotRail declined to provide any information about the Wemyss Bay filming because it was "commercially confidential".

However, the train operator said it was just the latest of its stations to be used as a film set.

T2 Trainspotting - like the original - featured Corrour in the Highlands, while The Railway Man, starring Colin Firth and Nicole Kidman, included scenes at Perth.

Other ads include the Royal Bank of Scotland promoting its new £10 note, which features the Glenfinnan Viaduct on the Fort William-Mallaig line.