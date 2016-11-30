Rangers fans warned over Hearts travel chaos

Fans attending Hearts v Rangers at Tynecastle are being urged to make their way back to Glasgow as soon as possible to avoid travel chaos.

As a result of major improvement works on two of the four routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh, a limited service is in operation after 8:30pm, meaning that many football fans could face lengthy waits to get home.

Due to the works on the rail, replacement buses are in operation between Glasgow Central and West Calder, in both directions, calling at intermediate stations.

Train services are operating run between Glasgow Queen Street and Polmont, with buses connecting journeys between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley.

As a result however, fans making their way back to the game, which will finish just before 10pm, could face lengthy journeys.

A spokesperson for Scotrail said: “We are doing everything we can to minimise disruption and to keep people moving.

“We are advising fans to make their way to Queen Street Low Level as soon as they can after the final whistle, and take the direct service to Edinburgh via Bathgate.”

Services between Queen Street Low Level to Edinburgh via Airdrie and Bathgate run as normal.