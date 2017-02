Trains to and from Glasgow Queen Street station have resumed after trespassers got on to a railway line.

According to reports, two children ran into a tunnel at about 5pm on Monday.

ScotRail bosses said cancellations and alterations would cause delays up until around 6.30pm.

Information on journeys can be accessed at www.journeycheck.com/scotrail.

