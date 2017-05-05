Public asked whether it supports a diesel scrappage scheme

Views on launching a scrappage scheme to take the most polluting diesel cars and vans off the road are to be sought, the UK Government announced today.

The move falls short of reports on Wednesday that a scheme would be launched - which received a lukewarm response from the motoring industry and opposition from public transport and environmental campaigners.

The possible measure is part of a UK-wide plan to cut nitrogen dioxide levels around roads as soon as possible, which ministers described as "the most immediate air quality challenge".

The scrappage scheme is part of a consultation on improving air quality, launched by the UK Government today.

It would dovetail with the Scottish Government’s plans for the country's first low emission zone, to be established by next year.

Using cautious language, the consultation document stated: "It will be important to consider the viability of any scheme and its overall cost.

"Any scheme would need to provide value for money, target support where it was most needed, be deliverable at local authority level and minimise the scope for fraud."

A previous scheme in 2009 for cars at least ten years old involved drivers being offered £2,000 to trade them in for new, cleaner models.