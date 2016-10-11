Prestwick aerospace group receives £5m acceleration

A top aero-structure supplier to Airbus and Boeing has announced an investment of £5 million at its site in Prestwick, safeguarding 75 jobs.

Spirit AeroSystems said its new paint and finishing centre officially opened yesterday, with the funding backed by a Scottish Enterprise regional selective assistance grant of £450,000.

Scott McLarty, Spirit’s vice-president for the UK and Malaysia, said the new centre boosts its competitiveness as a “world-class” manufacturer while Adrian Gillespie, managing director of growth companies, innovation and infrastructure at Scottish Enterprise, said it shows the group’s “continued commitment” to Scotland.

