Power sockets and wi-fi added to new ScotRail train fleet

The first of a fleet of ScotRail trains to be refurbished with new seats, power sockets and wi-fi was unveiled at East Kilbride Station today.

The 38 diesel trains to be overhauled will run between the South Lanarkshire town and Glasgow, and other routes including the West Highland Line from Glasgow to Oban and Mallaig

The new seats are made by Fainsa in Spain. Picture: Transport Scotland

They will also operate on the Glasgow to Barrhead/Kilmarnock and Stranraer lines, on a secondary route between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts, and on suburban services in Glasgow to Anniesland via Maryhill.

The 30-year-old Class 156 trains are also getting new flooring, lighting and tables, disabled accessible toilets and dedicated wheelchair spaces.

The £16 million refurbishment project is due to be completed in March 2019.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf said the upgrading work in Glasgow would make the trains seem as good as new for passengers.

He said: "This will make a real difference for passengers, including myself as I use these trains regularly, delivering better facilities and making fleets more accessible.

"Good, high-quality refurbishment can deliver a passenger experience comparable with new rolling stock, which is a sustainable approach and it has also guaranteed jobs at the Knorr Bremse factory at Springburn."

ScotRail Alliance engineering director Angus Thom said: “The improved connectivity and enhanced comfort the trains offer are what everyone who travels by train now expects."

Angel Trains chief executive Malcolm Brown, whose rolling stock firm leases the carriages to ScotRail, said: “This refurbishment programme will significantly improve the experience of passengers, provide the ScotRail Alliance with an excellent and cost-effective alternative to new vehicles, and will boost the Scottish economy through employment in Springburn.”