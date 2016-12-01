Poll: Support for nationalising Scotland’s railways rises

A new poll has shown support for rail nationalisation in Scotland has risen in the past three months.

The Scottish electorate are growing unhappy with the nation’s train services and support for nationalisation of the railways has grown to 58%.

Research from YouGov found that the net satisfaction rating for rail service is 27, a decrease of 18 points since the end of August.

In those three months ScotRail, - the operator of many of Scotland’s busiest routes - Network Rail and the Scottish Government have faced sharp criticism for delays and cancellations that have affect thousands of commuters.

The study commissioned by The Times, found the percentage of commuters who are satisfied with train services in Scotland is at 58%, down ten points, while 31% are dissatisfied.

When YouGov previously asked the same question the figures were 68% and 23%.

The poll found increasing public backing for nationalisation. Fifty-eight per cent of Scots support nationalisation and 19% oppose it placing net support for the move at 39%, up from 35 three months ago.

Transport is becoming an increasing problem for the SNP administration.

Earlier this week, a 249-point rail improvement plan was published by the Scottish Government.

ScotRail has been ordered to complete the proposed steps to return punctuality to “acceptable” levels.

Transport secretary Humza Yousaf said improvements to the Scottish network would be more rigorously scrutinised before being approved, in an attempt to prevent a repeat of the runaway costs of current schemes. The minister declined to speculate as to whether train punctuality in the current four-week period would show an improvement or deterioration.