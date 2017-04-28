Peter Vardy gears up to launch Dundee car superstore

Car retailer Peter Vardy is gearing up for the official opening of one of the biggest dealerships in Scotland.

The 8.5-acre brownfield site, where the Valentines card factory in Dundee used to stand will, incorporate “state-of-the-art technology” and space for more than 500 vehicles.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

The venture is scheduled to open on 13 May and will be the Scottish car firm’s 12th retail site north of the Border. Peter Vardy already runs a CarStore site at Braehead on the outskirts of Glasgow.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook