Perth Airport operator takes off under new ownership

Aviation-focused group Cloud Global is pursuing its growth ambitions with a deal that has seen it acquire the operator of Perth Airport.

The acquisition of ACS Aviation, which also offers services including pilot-training facilities, will create an operation with a combined turnover of £3.5 million and 20 staff

Cloud Global, which took off in 2010 and is based at Glasgow Airport, said the deal will also enable it to use ACS’s knowledge to maintain its existing fleet of ten aircraft and allow it to grow over the longer term.

ACS Aviation’s current managing director Allan Falconer will be leaving the business, with Cloud Global director Graeme Frater taking over.

Frater said: “Although we will look to share information and skills, there are no plans to lose the company name or relocate any aspects of the business.”

He added that the acquisition would enable Cloud Global to “explore new opportunities” to boost its client list.

