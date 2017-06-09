Perth Airport operator expands sales and staffing

The operator of Perth Airport is flying high after staff numbers grew by 60 per cent to 20 since it took over the hub in November.

ACS Aviation, which was bought by Glasgow Airport-based Cloud Global last year, said headcount has grown across all departments, while three aircraft have been added to its fleet.

The firm is also aiming to grow turnover by at least 50 per cent from the £1 million it generated in 2016.

Managing director Graeme Frater said: “We are rapidly developing as a real centre of aviation activity and excellence in Scotland.”

