Passengers increasingly upset by late-running buses

Passenger satisfaction with Scottish bus punctuality has slumped because of traffic congestion and roadworks, official watchdog Transport Focus reported today.

One in five passengers - 20 per cent - are unhappy with poor timekeeping compared to 14 per cent in 2014, the latest annual survey showed.

Dissatisfaction was at its highest in north-east Scotland at 30 per cent - a 9 point increase.

Research last month showed Aberdeen had worse peak-hour congestion than London.

The proportion of journeys delayed by congestion and roadworks increased from 26 per cent journeys in 2014 to 34 per cent last year.

Transport Focus found overall satisfaction was 90 per cent among more than 9,000 passengers questioned.

It said the fall in satisfaction with punctuality was "mainly attributable to traffic congestion and roadworks".

A spokeswoman said: "We hope the passenger experience from the survey will assist bus companies and policy makers in driving forward improvements for bus users."

The Confederation of Passenger Transport, which represents bus operators, said the punctuality satisfaction level remain the highest in the UK.

It said journey times were rising by an average of nearly 1 per cent a year in urban areas.

A CPT spokesman said: "Congestion is having an increasingly damaging impact on passenger satisfaction and undermining the attractiveness of bus travel.

"Buses are vital to the health of local economies - more people commute by bus than all other forms of public transport combined.

"Those bus commuters generate £64 billion in GDP across the UK.

"Slow buses and other road vehicles held up in congestion also cause pollution, which is reducing air quality and damaging public health.

The spokesman called for improvements such as separating buses from other traffic, giving buses priority.

CPT Scotland Director George Mair said: “Failure to recognise and tackle congestion is making it increasingly difficult for operators to deliver punctual and reliable services.

"Scotland’s cities are literally choking – choking from the growing numbers of cars, while people are choking as air pollution from traffic worsens.

"Transport Focus’ latest survey results indicate that Scotland’s bus industry is working hard to deliver reliable, green, affordable bus services, but without help from local and national government these efforts will continue to be constrained by the private car.”