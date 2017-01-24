Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail has slumped, according to the latest independent official survey published today.

The proportion of customers who were happy with the train operator's service slumped to 83 per cent in the poll carried out last autumn.

This compares to 87 per cent in spring last year, and 90 per cent in autumn 2015, watchdog Transport Focus reported.

The organisation said the figure showed ScotRail's rating had "significantly declined" in the latest twice-yearly National Rail Passenger Survey.

The figures will come as a further blow to ScotRail, whose punctuality is still below acceptable levels, four months after ministers ordered an improvement plan.

They are also the first to compare ScotRail operator Abellio's performance like-for-like - with autumn 2015.

The spring 2015 survey was completed before the firm took over from FirstGroup in April that year.

Managing director Phil Verster announced last Friday he was quitting after two years to lead a new rail project in England.

However, ScotRail's rating was still two points above the British average of 81 per cent.

Transport Focus chief executive Anthony Smith said: “These are disappointing results and a departure from ScotRail’s previous good performance.

Sadly, punctuality – which drives passenger views of the railway - has fallen six percentage points.

“Increased passenger numbers are putting extra pressure on the rail network both in its day-to-day operation and during rebuilding.

"Improvements and investments to the railway to cope with the growth and attract new passengers to rail are welcome.

“Meanwhile, ScotRail Alliance’s performance improvement plan needs to deliver better outcomes for passengers: trains arriving on time, fewer cancellations and carriages of the right length.”

The biggest fall in satisfaction was in how ScotRail deals with delays, a chronic Achilles heel for the operator for more than a decade.

Just 38 per cent of those polled were happy, a fall of 13 points on autumn 2015 and five points on spring 2016.