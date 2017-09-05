Paris-Glasgow flight delayed after scorpion found on plane

Have your say

A flight from Paris to Glasgow has been delayed overnight after a scorpion was spotted on board.

EasyJet said the aircraft would be fumigated as a precaution before it takes off today.

A passenger raised the alarm after noticing the arachnid on flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris yesterday.

The plane was last night being held at Charles de Gaulle airport.

The airline said: “EasyJet can confirm that a passenger reported to crew that a scorpion was on board flight EZY6883 from Glasgow to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

“The safety and comfort of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority so, as a precaution, the aircraft will be fumigated before its next flight, EZY6884 to Glasgow, which is delayed overnight as a result.

“Although this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise for any inconvenience to passengers.”

Passengers were offered overnight accommodation.