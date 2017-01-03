Norwegian to create 130 airline jobs in Edinburgh

Low-cost airline Norwegian today unveiled plans to create more than 130 jobs as it prepares to expand its operations at Edinburgh Airport.

The carrier, which is set to launch flights from Edinburgh to the US east coast, said the new roles come as it awaits the delivery of Boeing’s latest 737 Max to expand its fleet.

Along with creating more than 100 posts for cabin crew, Norwegian said it was looking for 30 qualified 737 pilots to join its workforce in Edinburgh, from where it has been flying since 2009, carrying more than one million passengers in the process.

Chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said: “Edinburgh is a central part of our UK growth plans and together with new aircraft and new flights, we are also creating new jobs in Scotland.”

He added: “More jobs in the air will help also create more jobs on the ground and Norwegian’s plans for new flights into Edinburgh will help support tourism, business and hospitality opportunities in the UK’s second most visited city. We look forward to unveiling more about our Edinburgh expansion plans in the coming weeks.”

