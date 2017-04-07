New tartan takes off at Prestwick Airport

Prestwick Airport has unveiled a new tartan in a bid to boost its image.

The design will feature in staff uniforms and corporate gifts for business customers.

The airport's new logo was launched last year. Picture: Prestwick Airport

It will also be used in marketing materials, but there are no plans to use it within the terminal.

It was devised to complement the colours of airport's logo, which was launched a year ago.

Both feature sky blue, slate and sand.

The tartan was unveiled to mark Tartan Day, an annual celebration which started yesterday and continues until Easter.

It has been officially registered with the Scottish Register of Tartans.

Airport spokeswoman Kirsten Sweeney said: “Created by award winning designer Judy R Clark – who is famed for her hand tailored designs – our tartan has been developed with our brand colours in mind.

With colour, we had the opportunity to make a connection with the surrounding environment and create something that has a link to the Ayrshire community and beyond.

“We took reference from the landmarks, coastline, valleys and hills of Ayrshire.

"We also researched colours that reflected the scenery and heritage of Scotland.

"Using those reference points, we pushed the palette to take on a more contemporary feel.”