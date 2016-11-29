New rail projects to face greater scrutiny before approval

Improvements to the Scottish network will be more rigorously scrutinised before being approved, transport minister Humza Yousaf announced today.

The move follows several major projects including the Edinburgh-Glasgow main line electrification going significantly over budget.

Mr Yousaf said schemes would only be given the go ahead once there was a "full understanding of costs".

He told the annual Scottish Rail Conference in Edinburgh, organised by Mackay Hannah, that funders had previously been a " hostage to fortune" in the face of rising costs.

The change will come for the next Network Rail spending period, from 2019.