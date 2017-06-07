Motorist killed by falling tree near Gilmerton

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a road traffic accident near Gilmerton last night.

The incident happened on the A85 approximately two miles east of Gilmerton, Perthshire last night.

It is understood a 42-year-old driver died after a tree came down in high winds and rain.

The road was closed in both directions as emergency services scrambled to the scene but sadly the incident proved fatal.

Police have confirmed that only one vehicle was involved.

Next of kin have been informed and further details will be released in due course.