Motorcyclist injured in collision near Glasgow Airport

A biker has been been injured in a crash with a bus near Glasgow Airport.

The incident took place on Greenock Road, at 10:30am on Saturday.

There was significant traffic on the A8 Greenock Road between Abbotsinch Road and Inchinnan Drive as paramedics and emergency services attended the scene. However, the road did remain open.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The incident happened at 10.30am this morning involving a small bus and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist has been taken not hospital but there are not believed to be any life-threatening injuries.

“One lane of the road remained open at all times.”