A motorcyclist has died after a road crash in Aberdeenshire.

The crash happened on the A98 Banff to Portsoy road near its junction with the A95 Cornhill road on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the road was closed while emergency services carried out a collision investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

