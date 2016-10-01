Man dies and 18 injured after coach carrying Rangers fans overturns on A76

A 39-year-old man has died after a coach carrying Rangers fans to Ibrox crashed near Kilmarnock this afternoon.

The 18 injured - half of the passengers on the coach - include three in a serious condition.

The man who died is thought to have had to be cut free from the wreckage and airlifted to hospital, according to a relative of one of the injured.

Shannon Elizabeth, whose mother was among those hurt, told The Scotsman: “The man who died loved Rangers and loved going to the games.

“Everyone is in shock right now, as he was a good friend.

“My mother sustained a cut leg and another woman a cut head/ear.

“Most of the injured are being treated for whiplash and shock, plus minor cuts and bruises.”

Police Scotland said the injured comprised seven men under 20, three men and three women aged between 30 and 59, and five men over 60.

A passenger said the coach “swerved” at the roundabout and the bus landed on its side on a grass verge.

The vehicle, with 37 people on board, was carrying fans from the Nith Valley Loyal Rangers supporters club from Sanquhar to Ibrox in Glasgow for the Rangers game against fellow city club Partick Thistle.

It overturned at the Crossroads roundabout in Kilmarnock at around 1:15pm.

A screen was erected around part of the damaged coach.

Police Scotland have not issued any information about whether the passengers were wearing seat belts.

Ryan Rowe, from Darvel in East Ayrshire, was driving to work when he passed the crash scene.

He said: “It must have happened just five minutes before I got there.

“Within two minutes the fire service, ambulance and police all turned up.

“There were still people trapped inside.

“One man I spoke to was just sitting down and in tears and he was shaking.

“He said the bus had swerved.

“Another young man had cuts all over his arm and blood all the way down it. He was holding it in the air to try and stop the bleeding.

“Two or three windows on the bus had been smashed and when I was there paramedics were still trying to get people out of the other side that the bus was lying on.”

John Linton, a photographer who was at the scene, said it appeared the coach had either skidded into the verge or caught the camber of the roundabout and been left on its side.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was among those who tweeted their concern.

She wrote: “Dreadful news. My thoughts are with everyone involved.”

Rangers assistant manager David Weir said: “Our thoughts are with the people involved, the families involved, and I’m sure the club will be very supportive in regards to anything they can do to help the situation.”

The club said in a statement: “The club would like to thank everyone for their good wishes and concern at this sad time.”

The other side of the Old Firm released a statement passing on their condolences.

Celtic said: “In relation to news of today’s accident involving Rangers supporters on their way to the match, everyone at Celtic sends our sincere condolences following the death of a supporter.

“We would like of course to also offer our best wishes to all those involved in this accident.

“We understand a significant number of people have been affected and our thoughts are very much with them at what will be a difficult time for all these supporters and their families.”

And Motherwell FC chief operating officer Alan Burrows tweeted: “Horrific news about the Rangers Supporters Bus accident today.”

Police Scotland said a report would be prepared for the procurator fiscal.

A spokesman said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious coach crash on the A76 near Crossroads Roundabout in East Ayrshire.

“Emergency services attended and 18 people have been taken to hospital. “Medical staff have confirmed that three people are in a serious condition.

“There were 36 people, plus the driver, on board the coach at the time of the incident.

“The road is currently closed in both directions and crash scene investigators are conducting enquiries and examining the scene of the crash.

Inspector Darren Faulds, of the road policing unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the crash and anyone with any information is asked to call road policing officers at Irvine Police Office on 101.”