Man dies after falling into path of car in Larkhall

A man has died after he stumbled and fell into the path of a car.

The body of the 58-year-old was found in Craigbank Road, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire, at 8.40pm on Saturday.

CCTV pictures show that he was hit by a blue Ford Fiesta after he fell onto the road near the 101 convenience store, police said.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer, of the divisional road policing department in Lanarkshire, said: “At this time, we don’t know whether he has taken unwell prior to falling.

“However, a post-mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of his death.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in Craigbank Road at the time of the incident and who may have seen either the deceased or the blue Ford Fiesta.”

The man, who will not be named until his relatives have been informed, was white and of medium build.

He was wearing blue jogging bottoms, a grey T-shirt and blue slippers. The 72-year-old woman driving the car was uninjured.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police can be contacted on the 101 number.