Man dies after being hit by van near Inveraray

A MAN has died after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours of this morning.

The 29-year-old was struck by a Vauxhall Movano van heading west on the A83 near Inveraray, Argyll.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 1.30am on Sunday.

The 34-year-old van driver was not injured.

Inspector Darren Faulds has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Police also want to speak to anyone who saw the man walking on the road from Inveraray towards Glasgow.

Elsewhere, at a similar time, a man was seriously injured after his car crashed near the Erskine Bridge.

The 27-year-old was driving a Subaru Impreza on the northbound A898 when the car suddenly went out of control and collided with a barrier.

The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Sunday.

The man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he is being treated for a head injury. Staff there describe his condition as “serious”.

A 26-year-old male passenger was treated at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for minor injuries before being released, Police Scotland said.