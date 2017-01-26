Man arrested after over alleged Caledonian Sleeper fire

A man was arrested early today after allegedly setting fire to luggage on a Caledonian Sleeper train.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the incident happened at Carlisle around 4am.

A spokesman said there had been a small fire involving luggage and a man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Train staff extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived at the station.

It is believed the train involved was the London-bound Highland sleeper, comprised of carriages from Aberdeen, Fort William and Inverness.

BTP said there was no evacuation of the train.