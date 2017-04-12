Search

M8 ‘missing link’ section due to open ahead of schedule

Drivers using Scotland's busiest road have faced two months of disruption. Picture: John Devlin/TSPL

The new section of the M8 is to open to traffic almost a week ahead of schedule.

The so-called missing link of Scotland’s busiest motorway between Newhouse and Ballieston will open westbound on April 23 and eastbound a week later.

It is the latest stage in the £500 million M8 M73 and M74 Motorway Improvements Project.

Diversions on the M8/A8 started in February while the finishing touches were put to the new carriageway.

Transport Scotland said the work will improve journey times at peak times by around 20 minutes.

