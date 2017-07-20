M8 lanes to close for barrier work

Lanes on the M8 in Renfrewshire will be closed overnight for barrier replacement work from Sunday.

The £300,000 project at junction 26 (Hillington) will begin at 8pm and run overnight until 6am from Sundays to Thursdays until the end of August.

Two lanes of the four-lane stretch of the motorway, near the spur to the Braehead shopping centre, will be closed eastbound and one lane westbound.

The work to replace 600m of barriers has been programmed to avoid busier Friday and Saturday nights.

The flow of vehicles will be monitored, with the lane closure only installed "once levels have been identified as satisfactorily low", maintenance firm Scotland TranServ said.

Deputy planned maintenance manager Laura Gray said: “We’ve worked alongside Glasgow Airport, Police Scotland and the local authorities to carefully schedule this project to reduce disruption.

"These barriers are at the end of their maintainable life and in need of replacement.

"In the spring, we completed the replacement of over one mile of barrier, which ran smoothly, finishing three weeks ahead of schedule.”

Scotland TranServ operating company representative Andy Fraser, said: “The M8 is Scotland’s busiest and most important economic artery, with more than 100,000 vehicles travelling on it every day.

"There are large, busy communities and big businesses adjacent to the route. That’s why we’ve programmed this important project to be delivered with maximum efficiency and minimal disruption."