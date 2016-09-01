M8 drone footage reveals motorway progress near Glasgow

M8 commuters got their first view of a new section of the motorway with the release of drone footage of a stretch due to open next spring.

The aerial video shows progress over three miles between Shawhead and Baillieston, east of Glasgow.

Three lanes in each direction will replace the separate A8 dual carriageway as part of finally completing the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Journey times between the cities are expected to be reduced by up to 20 minutes at peak times.

The addition of the new road is also expected to cut traffic on the M8 by 25 per cent, with local traffic using the A8.

The footage also shows three miles of new parallel walking and cycling routes.

Transport minister Humza Yousaf, who visited the site yesterday, said: “This drone footage provides the public with a unique perspective of these major construction works that are currently underway to improve the connection between Glasgow and Edinburgh, but are largely out of sight to road users on the existing A8.

“The significant progress achieved is clear to see, and as we enter the final phase of works along the A8 corridor, I hope the public can be reassured that once complete, the benefits will far outweigh the current disruption.

“I’d like to thank road users for their patience to date and would ask that they bear with us during this final push to complete the M8 missing link.”

The £500 million scheme also includes upgrades to the M73 and M74 around Glasgow.