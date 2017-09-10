Long delays at Queensferry Bridge on opening weekend for vehicles

Motorists can expect long delays of around 30 minutes at the Queensferry Crossing.

It is the first weekend the bridge has been open to vehicles and as of 2.15pm on Sunday there were delays of at least half an hour, both northbound and southbound.

Queues had been building from 11.40am as many motorists looked to cross for the first time. An hour later southbound queues had lengthened to a 16 minute wait.

By 2.15pm that time had doubled on either side of the bridge.

Northbound, queues were from the M90 spur meaning a wait of 35 minutes, while southbound traffic was tailed back to Junction 3 at Halbeath.