Larger aircraft for Air Transat's Glasgow to Toronto and Vancouver routes

Air Transat is to fly larger aircraft on its Toronto and Vancouver routes from Glasgow this summer to meet increasing demand, the Canadian airline announced today.

Most flights will be operated by Airbus A330-200 or A330-300 aircraft, providing 12 per cent more seats than previous planes used on the routes.

The aircraft have between 345 and 375 seats.

The airline flies five times a week to Toronto and weekly to Vancouver.

UK and Ireland sales director Lesley Kane said: "Scottish travellers are taking off for Canada in record numbers this year, and we’re introducing larger aircraft to cater for this big increase in demand.

“2017 not only marks Canada’s 150th anniversary, but also a quarter century of Air Transat services from Glasgow."

Glasgow Airport airline marketing and development chief Steven Marshall said: “As well as offering greater choice on direct routes to Toronto and Vancouver, this increase in capacity will also provide passengers with more opportunities to connect internally and visit other Canadian cities such as Montreal and Calgary.”

The Montreal-based airline carries around three million passengers to some 60 destinations in 26 countries.