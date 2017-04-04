Landslide and bird's nest in Glasgow cause widespread ScotRail disruption

A landslip and a magpie nesting in overhead power lines seriously disrupted trains across the west of Scotland today.

The separate incidents in north and west Glasgow affected services on cross-city lines and the West Highland Line to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig.

There was also knock-on disruption as far as Fife.

The landslip blocked a track on the line near Gilshochill Station in northern Glasgow, with debris thought to include masonry from an adjacent bridge.

Trains in both directions on that line between Anniesland and Glasgow Queen Street were halted as a precaution from around 9am.

Disruption is expected to continue for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, the bird's nest caused an electrical fault which stopped trains through Hyndland in the west of the city, also from around 9am.

Services affected include on lines Helensburgh, Balloch, Milngavie with Edinburgh and Lanarkshire.

A spokesman for the ScotRail Alliance with track owner Network Rail said: "The magpie had built its nest on a booster transformer - a piece of the overhead line equipment - which subsequently caused a trip in the power.

"The nest has now been removed."

In a similar incident, a bird's nest caused a short circuit last Thursday, which halted trains between Port Glasgow and Gourock.