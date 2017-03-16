The world's largest equine sculptures are to get their first "health check" from a special "veterinary team", Scottish Canals announced today.

The canalside attraction in Grangemouth which has been visited by more then 2.5 million people is to be checked over in an eight-week full internal and external inspection for the first time since it opened three years ago.

Each Kelpie contains more than 18,000 components and 1.5 miles of structural steel. Picture: Peter Sandground

Scottish Canals said the team will be "grooming their coats, checking their teeth, and inspecting every inch of the soaring steel canal guardians".

Tours inside the structures will continue during the work so visitors can view its progress.