Inverness drivers face most expensive MOT service costs in Scotland

Inverness is the most expensive place to undertake MOT and vehicle service work in Scotland, according to research.

Drivers in the Highland capital pay an average of £206 for a service and MOT, compared with the cheapest location, Glasgow, where it costs just £153 - a difference of 35 per cent.

Aberdeen is second on the list in terms of cost, at £194, followed by Kirkcaldy at £179.

In comparison, Edinburgh motorists pay just £154 on average.

The MOT test is an annual test of vehicle safety, roadworthiness aspects and exhaust emissions required in the UK for most vehicles over three years old.

Scott Hamilton, managing director of MyCarNeedsA.com, which carried out the research, said: “Our research shows that motorists are paying a premium for servicing, MOT, brakes and clutches in certain parts of Scotland.

“For motorists running a car in Aberdeen, their costs for servicing, MOT, brakes and clutches are the highest in Scotland, compared with the cheapest location, Paisley. There is undoubtedly a postcode lottery and some motorists are being hit hard, paying over the odds for basic MOT and servicing.”