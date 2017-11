Have your say

A Flybe flight from Belfast to Inverness made an emergency landing today after a reported landing gear fault.

The Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft was reported to have landed safely at Belfast International Airport around 1:30pm after circling for two hours to burn off fuel.

Flight BE331 had taken off off at 1121 from Belfast City Airport.

It was reported to have had its forward landing gear "stuck up".