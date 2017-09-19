In full: Scottish flights affected by Ryanair cancellations

A total of 16 Scottish flights are among around 2,000 cancelled by Ryanair over the next six weeks.

TODAY

Flight number

FR5774 Dublin - Glasgow

FR5773 Glasgow - Dublin

TOMORROW

None

THURSDAY

FR6266 Edinburgh - Barcelona

FR6267 Barcelona - Edinburgh

FR6654 Edinburgh - Bordeaux

FR6655 Bordeaux - Edinburgh

FR4383 Edinburgh - Frankfurt Hahn

FR4382 Frankfurt Hahn - Edinburgh

FRIDAY

FR2684 Edinburgh - Stansted

FR2685 Stansted - Edinburgh

FR8888 Edinburgh - Stansted

FR8887 Stansted - Edinburgh

SATURDAY

FR4188 Glasgow - Carcassone

FR4189 Carcassone - Glasgow

SUNDAY

FR7352 Edinburgh - Brussels Charleroi

FR7353 Brussels Charleroi - Edinburgh

However, there are none after Sunday, meaning Scots fliers stand to avoid the disruption which is due to last until the end of next month.

The affected return flights are between Glasgow and Dublin today, and between Edinburgh and Barcelona, Bordeaux and Frankfurt Hahn on Thursday.

Also grounded are two Edinburgh-Stansted return flights on Friday, one return flight between Glasgow and Carcassone in southern France on Saturday, and one return Edinburgh-Brussels flight on Sunday.

The cancellations have been caused by Ryanair allowing too many pilots to take holidays at the same time.

Chief executive Michael O'Leary has pledged to refund affected passengers.

He said: "If they're not satisfied with the alternative flights offered, they can have a full refund and they will all be entitled to their EU261 compensation entitlements.

"This is our mess-up. When we make a mess in Ryanair, we come out with our hands up."

Inverclyde MP Ronnie Cowan said the Commons transport committee would be considering a possible investigation.

Mr Cowan, who was appointed to the committee last week, said: “Ryanair passengers will be understandably angry at the airline’s complete mess-up of their pilot rostering and the subsequent flight cancellations.

"With 400,000 passengers affected, Ryanair has a responsibility to ensure that those who have been delayed are appropriately compensated.

“Given the scale of the problem, the transport committee will need to consider if it has any role in further investigating the matter.

"The committee will come to a view about this at a later stage, but I would hope that any consideration on behalf of the committee takes into account customer views and whether Ryanair has done enough to satisfy those that have been unfairly affected."